Brrrr! Windy And Cold Today, Monday Low In The Upper 20s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.