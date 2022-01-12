Volunteers Need To Help Count The Homeless Population On January 24

One hundred volunteers are needed to help count the homeless in Escambia County January 24.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida is looking for volunteers for the 2022 Point-In-Time Count.

How many people are currently homeless in Escambia and Santa Rosa County? How many of them are families, youth, or veterans? How many are disabled? The answers to these questions and more are answered by the Opening Doors NWFL point-in-time counts. A point-intime count is an unduplicated count on a single night of the people in a community who are experiencing homelessness that includes both sheltered and unsheltered populations.

Volunteers will be stationed at meal sites, day shelters, street corners and camps to complete surveys of people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years old to participate.

Click here to register (Google form).