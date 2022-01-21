Trial Date Set For Mom In Tate High School Homecoming Queen Scandal

A trial date has been set for the former teacher accused of accessing student information to help her daughter win the Tate High School homecoming queen crown.

Laura Carroll appeared in an Escambia County courtroom Thursday, with her request for continuance denied. Carroll’s attorney argued for the continuance because they have not seen Verizon records and information from Google accounts.

Prosecutors said Carroll was offered a plea deal that she rejected — plead guilty to one felony and received probation, while the other felony charges would be dropped.

Jury selection was set to begin on January 31. Carroll faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter Emily Rose Grover were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

Grover is entering a pre-trial diversion program that, if successfully completed, will result in the charges against being dismissed.

Both were accused of illegally accessing the Escambia County School District FOCUS computer system and casting 246 votes for Tate homecoming queen in the fall of 2020. Grover won, but she was later expelled.

NorthEscambia.com photo (left) and Escambia County Jail photos, click to enlarge.