Sunshine, High In The Middle 50s For Tuesday
January 4, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
