Sunshine, High In The Middle 50s For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.