Sunshine For MLK Day; High About 55, Low Near Freezing
January 17, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
MLK Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
