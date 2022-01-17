Sunshine For MLK Day; High About 55, Low Near Freezing

January 17, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

MLK Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

