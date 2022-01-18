Sunshine And Warming; Near 60 Today, 70 By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.