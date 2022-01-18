Sunshine And Warming; Near 60 Today, 70 By Wednesday

January 18, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 