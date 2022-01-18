Sunshine And Warming; Near 60 Today, 70 By Wednesday
January 18, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
