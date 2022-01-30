Sunshine And A Warming Trend To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.