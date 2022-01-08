Sunny Saturday In The 60s; Rain By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.