Sunny Saturday In The 60s; Rain By Sunday
January 8, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
