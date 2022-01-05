Sunny, In The 60s Today; Chance Of Rain By Thursday

January 5, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

