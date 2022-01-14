Sunny Friday; Storms For Saturday And Colder Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.