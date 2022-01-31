Sunny And Warmer Before Midweek Rain

January 31, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 