Sunny And Warmer Before Midweek Rain
January 31, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
