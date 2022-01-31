Sunny And Warmer Before Midweek Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.