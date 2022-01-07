Sunny And Cool Today; Rain This Weekend
January 7, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
