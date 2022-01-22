Sunny And Cool Saturday; Low In The 20s Saturday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.