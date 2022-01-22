Sunny And Cool Saturday; Low In The 20s Saturday Night
January 22, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
