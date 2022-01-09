Stream Escambia Middle School Symposium Monday Night

January 9, 2022

The Escambia County School District will host a Middle School Symposium on Monday, January 10.

This symposium will be held at Booker T. Washington High School in the Theodore B.D. Bennett Auditorium from 6-8 p.m. All middle schools in the county will be represented.

“As a district, we realize the transition to middle school can be stressful to families,” said ECSD Director of Middle School Education Dr. Michael Roberts. “Our goal, through hosting this symposium, is to provide information and answer questions in order to help our local community get the most possible out of the middle school experience.”

The symposium will be an opportunity for parents to hear important information about various topics related to local middle schools.

The in-person panel will consist of  all county middle school administrators.  In addition, school board members, local county and city officials, elementary and middle school PTSA officers, and school advisory council members have been invited to attend in person.

The public is invited to join a live stream via the Escambia County School District Facebook page.

Written by William Reynolds 

 