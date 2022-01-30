Sen. Doug Broxson Receives God In Government Award

Leaders from across the area gathered Saturday morning at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola for the 45th Annual Governmental Prayer Breakfast.

Sen. Doug Broxson was named the 2022 recipient of the God in Government Award.

The purpose of prayer breakfast, which transcends denominational and political affiliation, is to encourage moral and spiritual values in government. The breakfast was started by a group of ministers from the Greater Cantonment-Ensley Ministerial Alliance and is today led by a diverse committee that believes in preserving the original mission of encouraging moral and spiritual values in government.