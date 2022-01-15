Registration Now Open For Clinic To Help Restore Driver’s License

Registration is now open for a a Driver’s License Clinic from the First Judicial Circuit to assist individuals whose licenses have been revoked, suspended, or cancelled.

The event will be held Friday, Mrach 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building. Due to COVID-19, it is possible that restricted access to the courthouse could resume and impact the clinic. If changes do occur, notification and instructions will be sent to all registered participants prior to the clinic.

Registration is open for the first 150 registered participants. To register, go to https://escambiacountydriverslicenseclinic2022.eventbrite.com.

Participants should closely monitor the email address provided at registration, as email will be the primary form of communication between participants and the clinic staff. Additional information may also be requested by email. Failure to provide requested information may result in cancelled registration.

Individuals who registered for previous clinics and failed to appear will be placed on the waiting list until all eligible participants have had an opportunity to register. Walk-ins will not be able to participate.

Staff from the Florida Department of Revenue, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Escambia County Clerk of Court, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Attorney, and the Office of the Public Defender, along with judges and court staff, will work together to assist registrants and provide individualized information relevant to each participant’s personal circumstances. The goal of the clinic is to provide “one-stop shopping” for citizens to interact with the appropriate state agencies and/or the court so they can determine how to regain their driving privileges. The clinic will not be able to assist individuals with licenses revoked, suspended, or cancelled due to out-of-state matters. Additionally, the clinic will not address pending criminal charges.

Driver’s licenses may be suspended for a variety of reasons, including failure to pay traffic tickets or child support, accumulation of too many points on one’s driving record, or designation as a habitual traffic offender. Licenses may also be revoked as a consequence of entering a plea to certain crimes, such as driving under the influence or certain drug-related offenses.