Rain, Low In The 30s Tonight; Windy And Cold For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 36. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.