Poarch Creek Indians To Build Meat Processing Facility In Atmore

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has announced plans to build a new meat processing facility in Atmore.

The state-of-the-art USDA inspected facility will have the capacity to process up to 125 cattle per week.

Since 1982, the tribe has owned and operated Perdido River Farms (PRF), one of the largest cattle farms in Alabama, and has plans to expand their production. The Poarch Creek Indians said they will be able to efficiently harvest and process cattle and hogs for both livestock-producing customers and a retail and wholesale business.

“I am excited about the opportunities this project creates for our region’s farmers and the agriculture industry. Like so many other local meat producers, we have had no other option other than to send the cattle we raised right here at Perdido River Farms out of state for processing. This new facility will provide us and other farmers the opportunity to process locally- raised beef and pork right here in Atmore,” said Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan.

“Not only will that make bringing a wonderful product to market easier and more cost-effective, it will also give Alabama producers an opportunity to be part of the ‘farm to table’ movement that is so important to both consumers and local agriculture,” Bryan continued.

Plans call for the project to be completed by the end of 2023.

Photo: USDA.