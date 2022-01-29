Pine Forest High’s Jamiliya McBride Named Escambia Teacher Of The Year

Pine Forest High School’s Jamiliya McBride was announced as the Escambia County Teacher of the Year Friday night.

“She is a servant leader,” Escambia Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said. “She is one that embodies the goodness, great dedication, the great hart that all of our teachers share.”

“I always strive to do my very best for students, staff and parents. I want to give a special thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has never failed me and who I live for daily,” McBride said, also thanking her family, friends and her Pine Forest High family.

“It is a great honor to be placed in this category with such great people,” McBride, an instruction coast, said of her fellow nominees.

In addition to McBride, the other four finalists where:

Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School

Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School

Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School

Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School

Here is the complete list of teachers honored as Teacher of the Year for their individual school: