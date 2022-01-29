Pine Forest High’s Jamiliya McBride Named Escambia Teacher Of The Year
January 29, 2022
Pine Forest High School’s Jamiliya McBride was announced as the Escambia County Teacher of the Year Friday night.
“She is a servant leader,” Escambia Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said. “She is one that embodies the goodness, great dedication, the great hart that all of our teachers share.”
“I always strive to do my very best for students, staff and parents. I want to give a special thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has never failed me and who I live for daily,” McBride said, also thanking her family, friends and her Pine Forest High family.
“It is a great honor to be placed in this category with such great people,” McBride, an instruction coast, said of her fellow nominees.
(Story continues below photo.)
In addition to McBride, the other four finalists where:
- Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School
- Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School
Here is the complete list of teachers honored as Teacher of the Year for their individual school:
- Achieve Academy — Aarin Phillips Nedd
- Alternative Education — William Broome
- Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar
- Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jessika Brown
- Bellview Elementary — Christina Burson
- Bellview Middle — Dominick Limle
- Beulah Academy of Science — Jessica Lewis
- Beulah Elementary — Kris Lapata
- Beulah Middle School — Cindy Speed
- Blue Angels Elementary — Eunice Angeles
- Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard
- Brentwood Elementary — Gail Hanson
- Brown-Barge Middle — Angela Nass
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Tammy Robertson
- N. B. Cook Elementary — Mary de Boer
- Cordova Park Elementary — Courtney Lurton
- Ensley Elementary — Iris Jones
- Escambia High — Susan Chambers
- Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell
- Exceptional Student Education — Elizabeth Leonard
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Diondria Bridges
- Ferry Pass Middle — Brittany Wobecky
- Global Learning Academy — Amanda Westbrooks
- Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Lisa Jones
- Hope Horizon — Vivian Gillard
- Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Laura Hobbs
- R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton
- Longleaf Elementary — Laury Heath
- L. D. McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah
- Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner
- Montclair Elementary School — Ashley Roache
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Rich Gonzalez
- Navy Point Elementary — Dovennie Day
- Northview High — Jeffrey D. Simpkins
- Oakcrest Elementary — Philip Jones
- Pensacola High — Karen Bruening
- Pine Forest High — Jamiliya McBride
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Christina (Tina) Schlauder
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Amy Urban
- Ransom Middle — Angela Avery
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Janette Calder
- O. J. Semmes Elementary — Rickie Merritt
- Sherwood Elementary — Alicia Smith
- George Stone Technical College — Edward Sizemore
- A. K. Suter Elementary — Alison Link
- Success Academy — Carolyn Dejacimo Pillar
- J. M. Tate High — Karl King
- Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley
- Warrington Elementary — Alicia Abbuhl
- Warrington Middle — Caleb Lovely
- Booker T. Washington High — Barbie Spears
- C. A. Weis Elementary — Brianna Cooks
- West Florida High — Laura Rainey
- West Pensacola Elementary — Audra Livingston
- J. H. Workman Middle School — Helene Carrington
Comments