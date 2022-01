One Injured In Cantonment Crash

One person was injured in a two vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in Cantonment.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. on Highway 29 near Woodland Street. One person was transported by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.