No Injuries In Highway 29 Crash Monday Morning

There were no injuries in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning on Highway 29 near Highway 97.

Two pickup trucks collided about 9:50 a.m. The trucks came to rest about 200 feet apart, just off the northbound Highway 29 merge lane.

Both drivers refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and the Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.