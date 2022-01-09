Next Cold Front Brings Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Wind becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.