Latest Numbers: Escambia Had 3,913 New COVID-19 Cases Over The Last Week

There were 3,913 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health report. There were 5,010 cases reported during the previous week.

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 69,752 (+3,913)

Positivity rate last week: 46.14%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,230

People vaccinated: 167,928 (+655)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 57.2%

New hospital admissions: 284

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 239

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 41,926 (+3,119)

Positivity rate last week: 45.71%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,688

People vaccinated: 97,533 (+341)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 55.3%

New hospital admissions: 30

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,280,903 (+289,204)

Case positivity rate: 26.8%

Case Rate per 100k: 1,958

Deaths: 63,763 (+140)