Here Are Next Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties next week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 22. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

– Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 22. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between A and N streets as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals.

– Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between A and N streets as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals. U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 19 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 interchange to allow crews to place striping and perform worklist items.

– Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 19 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 interchange to allow crews to place striping and perform worklist items. Sorrento Road (State Road (S.R.) 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closure from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Also expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21, as crews place a watermain.

– Motorists can expect intermittent lane closure from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Also expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21, as crews place a watermain. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement - All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews replace the southbound portion of the structure. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews replace the southbound portion of the structure. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Beulah Road (S.R. 99) Routine Maintenance at Kaheeley Ridge Subdivision – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 17, as crews perform paving operations.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 22. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

– Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 22. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the County Road 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, Jan. 17 as crews perform construction activities.

– The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the County Road 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, Jan. 17 as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing Avalon Boulevard from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

– Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing Avalon Boulevard from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings. U.S. 90 Simpson River Bridge Project – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews place temporary asphalt.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.