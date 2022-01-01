Here Are Escambia County’s Teachers Of The Year
January 1, 2022
Escambia County’s Teachers of the Year have been named to represent their respective schools.
Over the past few days we have posted individual stories on several Teachers of the Year from the North Escambia area, and we will continue over the next week or so.
One of them will be named the Escambia County School District’s overall Teacher of the year.
The Escambia County Teachers of the Year by school are:
- Achieve Academy — Aarin Phillips Nedd
- Alternative Education — William Broome
- Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar
- Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jessika Brown
- Bellview Elementary — Christina Burson
- Bellview Middle — Dominick Limle
- Beulah Academy of Science — Jessica Lewis
- Beulah Elementary — Kris Lapata
- Beulah Middle School — Cindy Speed
- Blue Angels Elementary — Eunice Angeles
- Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard
- Brentwood Elementary — Gail Hanson
- Brown-Barge Middle — Angela Nass
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Tammy Robertson
- N. B. Cook Elementary — Mary de Boer
- Cordova Park Elementary — Courtney Lurton
- Ensley Elementary — Iris Jones
- Escambia High — Susan Chambers
- Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell
- Exceptional Student Education — Elizabeth Leonard
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Diondria Bridges
- Ferry Pass Middle — Brittany Wobecky
- Global Learning Academy — Amanda Westbrooks
- Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Lisa Jones
- Hope Horizon — Vivian Gillard
- Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Laura Hobbs
- R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton
- Longleaf Elementary — Laury Heath
- L. D. McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah
- Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner
- Montclair Elementary School — Ashley Roache
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Rich Gonzalez
- Navy Point Elementary — Dovennie Day
- Northview High — Jeffrey D. Simpkins
- Oakcrest Elementary — Philip Jones
- Pensacola High — Karen Bruening
- Pine Forest High — Jamiliya McBride
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Christina (Tina) Schlauder
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Amy Urban
- Ransom Middle — Angela Avery
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Janette Calder
- O. J. Semmes Elementary — Rickie Merritt
- Sherwood Elementary — Alicia Smith
- George Stone Technical College — Edward Sizemore
- A. K. Suter Elementary — Alison Link
- Success Academy — Carolyn Dejacimo Pillar
- J. M. Tate High — Karl King
- Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley
- Warrington Elementary — Alicia Abbuhl
- Warrington Middle — Caleb Lovely
- Booker T. Washington High — Barbie Spears
- C. A. Weis Elementary — Brianna Cooks
- West Florida High — Laura Rainey
- West Pensacola Elementary — Audra Livingston
- J. H. Workman Middle School — Helene Carrington
Pictured: The Golden Apple Award. File photo.
