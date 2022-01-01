Here Are Escambia County’s Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County’s Teachers of the Year have been named to represent their respective schools.

Over the past few days we have posted individual stories on several Teachers of the Year from the North Escambia area, and we will continue over the next week or so.

One of them will be named the Escambia County School District’s overall Teacher of the year.

The Escambia County Teachers of the Year by school are:

Achieve Academy — Aarin Phillips Nedd

Alternative Education — William Broome

Jim Allen Elementary — Amanda Robar

Jim C. Bailey Middle — Jessika Brown

Bellview Elementary — Christina Burson

Bellview Middle — Dominick Limle

Beulah Academy of Science — Jessica Lewis

Beulah Elementary — Kris Lapata

Beulah Middle School — Cindy Speed

Blue Angels Elementary — Eunice Angeles

Bratt Elementary — Mary Rackard

Brentwood Elementary — Gail Hanson

Brown-Barge Middle — Angela Nass

Hellen Caro Elementary — Tammy Robertson

N. B. Cook Elementary — Mary de Boer

Cordova Park Elementary — Courtney Lurton

Ensley Elementary — Iris Jones

Escambia High — Susan Chambers

Escambia Westgate — Melissa Caldwell

Exceptional Student Education — Elizabeth Leonard

Ferry Pass Elementary — Diondria Bridges

Ferry Pass Middle — Brittany Wobecky

Global Learning Academy — Amanda Westbrooks

Reinhardt Holm Elementary — Lisa Jones

Hope Horizon — Vivian Gillard

Kingsfield Elementary School — Jessica Phelps

Lincoln Park Elementary — Laura Hobbs

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary — Dustin Brenton

Longleaf Elementary — Laury Heath

L. D. McArthur Elementary — Lindsey Jeremiah

Molino Park Elementary — Jessica Varner

Montclair Elementary School — Ashley Roache

Myrtle Grove Elementary — Rich Gonzalez

Navy Point Elementary — Dovennie Day

Northview High — Jeffrey D. Simpkins

Oakcrest Elementary — Philip Jones

Pensacola High — Karen Bruening

Pine Forest High — Jamiliya McBride

Pine Meadow Elementary — Christina (Tina) Schlauder

Pleasant Grove Elementary — Amy Urban

Ransom Middle — Angela Avery

Scenic Heights Elementary — Janette Calder

O. J. Semmes Elementary — Rickie Merritt

Sherwood Elementary — Alicia Smith

George Stone Technical College — Edward Sizemore

A. K. Suter Elementary — Alison Link

Success Academy — Carolyn Dejacimo Pillar

J. M. Tate High — Karl King

Ernest Ward Middle — Katie Roley

Warrington Elementary — Alicia Abbuhl

Warrington Middle — Caleb Lovely

Booker T. Washington High — Barbie Spears

C. A. Weis Elementary — Brianna Cooks

West Florida High — Laura Rainey

West Pensacola Elementary — Audra Livingston

J. H. Workman Middle School — Helene Carrington

Pictured: The Golden Apple Award. File photo.