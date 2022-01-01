Gulf Power In Midst Of System Transition To FPL; Here’s What Won’t Work For Now.

Gulf Power is in the midst of a full transition to Florida Power & Light (FPL).

Until January 3, Gulf Power customers will be unable to manage their accounts, make a payment or report an outage on the website, mobile app or through the automated phone system. Customers can call (800) 487-6937 to report an outage.

NextEra purchased Gulf Power from the Southern Company in January 2019, but the companies were not immediately merged to operate as one. FPL is the largest electric utility in the state with about five million customers. Gulf Power has about 470,000 customers in eight Florida Panhandle counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.