Get Free Reblended Paint From Escambia County

Escambia County offers free reblended paint in five gallon buckets.

The paint is available every Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Perdido Landfill. It is offered to the public for free in exchange for a new five gallon bucket with a lid (available at local hardware stores). Available colors may include beige, black, blue, brown, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red, yellow and white.

Citizens can also dispose of up to 20 gallons of latex and oil-based paint at a time at the landfill at no charge. Latex paint is screened twice, reblended and put into new five-gallon buckets.

Call (850) 937-2160 for additional information and color availability.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.