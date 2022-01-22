Former Escambia (AL) Jail Corrections Officer Sentenced To Federal Prison

A former corrections officer at the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, providing contraband to a federal prisoner, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The charges stem from Snowden’s abuse of her position as a corrections officer at jail. In that role, Snowden smuggled prohibited items into the jail and did other corrupt things on behalf of a federal detainee housed there. In exchange, Snowden accepted cash payments from the detainee totaling more than $5,000.

Snowden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. In connection with her guilty plea, Snowden admitted that she knowingly conspired with the detainee and others to commit federal funds bribery, and that the purpose of the bribery conspiracy was for her to enrich herself by abusing her official position to bring prohibited objects into the jail, which she would then provide to the detainee in exchange for money. The contraband items that Snowden smuggled into ECDC for the detainee included U.S. currency, phones, and K2 spice paper—items that she admitted threatened the order, discipline, and security of the jail, as well as the life, health, and safety of the individuals housed there.

United States District Judge Kristi K. DuBose also ordered Snowden to serve a two-year term of supervised release upon her release from prison and to pay $100 in special assessments.

The FBI and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.