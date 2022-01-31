Florida Gas Prices Surge 12 Cents Over Last Week

January 31, 2022

Gas prices surged last week, rising an average of 12 cents per gallon in Florida.

Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.35 across the state, which is just a penny less than last year’s high. The 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon was the most expensive daily price since September 2014.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.34.

Sunday night, a low of $3.24 could be found at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while prices were as low as $2.99 in Pensacola.

“The effects of rising oil prices are now beginning to be felt at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices have risen early and often in 2022. The price of crude has already surpassed last year’s highs, driven by ongoing concerns that global oil supplies will struggle to keep up with soaring demand in 2022. Unfortunately for drivers, it doesn’t seem that oil prices will see any significant relief anytime soon. Gas prices may only get more expensive as fuel demand increases because of spring break and summer road trips.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 