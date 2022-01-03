Florida Gas Prices Slip; 2021 Had The Highest Annual Average In Seven Years

After a year mostly characterized by rising gas prices, 2021 ended with prices slowly moving lower. Florida gas prices slipped a couple of cents over the past two weeks, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County ws $3.13. In North Escambia, a low of $2.92 could be found at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, while the warehouse clubs in Pensacola were at $2.87.

In 2021, Florida gas prices averaged $2.93 in 2021, the highest annual average in seven years.

“Since it began, the pandemic has caused a rollercoaster ride for prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices plummeted in 2020 when lockdowns led to lower fuel demand, causing a glut in global fuel supplies. As a result, many countries cut back on crude production, leaving the market vulnerable to what would happen next. In 2021, vaccinations rolled out and demand came roaring back much faster than oil production. As a result, fuel prices skyrocketed to levels not seen in seven years.

“For now, it appears these higher gas prices will hang around well into 2022,” Jenkins continued. “Motorists should expect continued volatility at the pump, as prices will likely ebb and flow, based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand.”

In 2021, the average price for gasoline in Florida started at a low of $2.19 per gallon and reached a high of $3.36 per gallon (November 19). That high was well beyond the highs of $2.56 (2020), $2.80 (2019), and $2.92 (2018).

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.