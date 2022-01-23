Escambia Unemployment Rate Declines Slightly

The Escambia County unemployment level declined slightly last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.6% in December, down from 3.8% in November. That represented 5,537 people out of work out of a county workforce of 153,2586. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 3.6%, or 5,133 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area labor force in December 2021, increased by 15,266 over the year, a 6.7% increase. The area added 6,500 new private sector jobs over the year, a 4.2% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,400 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in December 2021, down 0.1% from the November 2021 rate, and down 0.7% from a year ago. There were 466,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,660,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December.