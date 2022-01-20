Escambia County Working To Sand Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential

January 20, 2022

Escambia Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation are prepping for potential icy conditions on area roadways tomorrow.

County crews are fanning out across North Escambia to sand bridges Sand improves traction in the event of ice on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation is prepared under their winter weather plan.

Motorists may notice an increased number of FDOT vehicles on state routes as maintenance and operations staff respond to winter weather conditions. If icy conditions are detected, FDOT crews will deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allows any ice layer to melt more quickly and reduces the amount of time required to restore the roads to a clear, dry state.

FDOT will collaborate with state and local law enforcement to evaluate roads for closure if icy conditions make it challenging to maintain a drivable roadway.

Pictured: Escambia County work crews sand bridges. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

