Coody Appointed As U.S. Attorney For The Northern District Of Florida

January 5, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tapped Jason R. Coody to the be the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Coody was appointed acting United States Attorney in March 2021, after the resignation of then U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe. Prior to the appointment, he served as Acting U.S. Attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of the Northern District of Florida and work every day to keep our communities safe,” Coody said. “I am privileged to serve with an incredibly talented team of professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and exceptional local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, who are all dedicated to the mission of justice.”

Coody’s primary office will be in Tallahassee. The Northern District of Florida.

