Cold Weather Closes Drive-Thru COVID Testing Site For The Weekend

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to cold weather. Normal testing is expected to resume on Monday for all persons with or without symptoms.

Beginning Monday, testing will be available as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield)

from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield) Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola

from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield)

All tests are drive-thru with no appointment needed. Bring a valid form of identification. This is PCR testing with results available within 48 hours.

FDOH-Escambia continues to offer COVID-19 rapid testing to persons experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone with known COVID-19. An appointment is required. Call (850) 595-6500 option 6 to schedule an appointment. Rapid testing with results available within 30 minutes. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

