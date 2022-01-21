Cold! Staying In The 30s The Rest Of The Day

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of rain before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.