Cold! Staying In The 30s The Rest Of The Day

January 21, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of rain before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 