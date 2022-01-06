Cold Front Brings A Chance Of Rain For Thursday

January 6, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

