Clear And Cool Tonight, Low In The 30s

January 12, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

