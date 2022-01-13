Century Collects $190K In Utility Back Billing From The Dept. Of Corrections

Century has collected over $190,000 in back billing under a new utility agreement wiith the Florida Department of Corrections for Century Correctional Institution, according to Mayor Ben Boutwell.

The new contract went into effect in late December and applied the news rates retroactively to March 2021.

The Florida Department of Corrections is Century’s largest utility customer, and the town was providing water, sewer and natural gas to the prison under a 2008 agreement. It’s estimated the town underbilled over $330,000 due to a faulty gas meter and the town’s failure to adjust the contract annually to match the Consumer Price Index (CPI). However, most of the underbilling was beyond a contractual two-year limitation. The town agreed to forgive the full amount with the new agreement.

Billings under the new five year contract, which has a three year renewal option, are anticipated to total nearly $615,181 plus the actual cost of gas each year — $181,121 more annually than the 2008 contract.

Going forward, annual CPI increases will be added each March.

Pictured: An elevated water storage tank belonging to the Town of Century stands just outside the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.