Cantonment Homicide Suspect Dies Days After Hanging Himself In The County Jail

January 7, 2022

The man accused of the homicide of an elderly Cantonment woman died Thursday night after hanging himself earlier this week in the Escambia County Jail.

Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of 24-year old Lukas Mackenzie Snelson. He was being held on charges of second degree homicide, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

On December 30, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the end of Candy Lane in Cantonment for a death investigation. The victim was found deceased, seated in a recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to an arrest report obtained Monday. Her name and exact cause of death have not been released, but neighbors identified her as Snelson’s grandmother.

It was determined her 2018 Hyundai SUV was missing from the driveway. A family member told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators that they were in contact with Snelson, who was claiming that he was currently with the victim in her vehicle, the report states. The family knew his claim was false because she was found deceased inside her home.

ECOS investigators located the vehicle and observed Snelson entering and exiting the vehicle in the parking lot of the Talecris Plasma Center at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Kincaid Street. Snelson was detained after a brief struggle in which he tried to pull away and run.

  1. Carl on January 7th, 2022 3:14 pm

    Praying for both of these people including family.
    Such a tragedy





