Brrr! Cold And Windy For Sunday
January 16, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
