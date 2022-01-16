Brrr! Cold And Windy For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.