Winning $49K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold At Grey Goose In Davisville

December 18, 2021

Someone is over $49,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a North Escambia liquor store at the Florida-Alabama state line.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Grey Goose Liquors at 11330 Highway 97 in Davisville was one of four winning tickets sold in Friday night’s drawing and is worth $49,350.14. The other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Punta Gorda and Miami.

The 227 tickets matching four numbers won $140 each. Another 7,748 tickets matching three numbers are worth $11.50 each, and 81,608 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 02-18-21-33-36.

Written by William Reynolds 

 