Weather More Like Spring Than The Last Week Of December

December 26, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

New Year’s Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

