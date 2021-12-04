Warm Weekend; Watching For Possible Storms Next Week

December 4, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

