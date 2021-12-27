Warm Weather Sticks Around, Rain Chances Rise Into Mid-Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

New Year’s Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.