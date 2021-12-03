Warm Weather Continues; Highs In The 70s
December 3, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
