Warm Weather Continues; Highs In The 70s

December 3, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

