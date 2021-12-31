Warm Today; Weekend Rain Marks Return Of Winter

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Low around 69. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of showers. High near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.