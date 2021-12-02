Warm December Day, High Around 75

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.