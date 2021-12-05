Warm And Sunny Today, Chance Of Rain The Rest Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday:Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.