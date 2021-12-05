Warm And Sunny Today, Chance Of Rain The Rest Of The Week

December 5, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday:Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 