Warm Afternoons, Cool Nights Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.