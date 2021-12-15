Warm Afternoons, Cool Nights Continue
December 15, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
