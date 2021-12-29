Two Still Hospitalized After Their Vehicle Hit By Man Fleeing From Atmore Police Last Week

Two Flomaton residents are continuing to recover in a Pensacola hospital nearly a week after their vehicle was hit by a man fleeing from police in Atmore.

Atmore Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by a man allegedly involved in a theft at Walmart. Officers pursued the white Chevrolet Avalanche south on Main Street but terminated the pursuit at Howard Street.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year old Joseph A. Weese — continued south on Main Street for about half a mile to Church Street where he collided with a Ford Ranger occupied by 62-year old Andy Moye and his wife, 48-year old Donna Theresa Moye, both of Flomaton. Both Moyes were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Weese fled on a foot but was captured a short distance away.

Weese was charged with felony first degree assault. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Wednesday where he was being held without bond.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.